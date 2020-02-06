Watch The Chats’ very awkward appearance on ‘Today’

Things got a little weird on the set of Today when The Chats made a guest appearance to perform their 2019 song ‘Pub Feed’.

Before they launched into their performance, which aired on Monday morning (February 3), The Chats’ Eamon Sandwith, Josh Price and Matt Boggis were asked a series of relatively awkward questions by hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon.

“Did it take you a long time to get the words together? Because musically you’re very good,” Stefanovic asked. “Did it take you long to get the words of great songs like ‘Mum Stole My Darts’, get those words right and out there?” To which Sandwith replied, deadpan, “We don’t try too hard,” followed by a brief moment of silence before the hosts cracked up.

Advertisement

At one point, Stefanovic even wondered where Sandwith got his haircut. “It’s by myself,” The Chats frontman responded. Watch it all go down in the clip below.

Over the weekend, The Chats played Laneway Festival 2020 in Brisbane and Sydney. In a four-star review of their Sydney performance, NME’s David James Young said: “For all their mock-grandeur and self-deprecation, The Chats have a lot to be proud of when it comes to their live shows.”

The band are set to return to the Laneway stage this Friday (February 7) in Adelaide. They will also play at the Melbourne and Fremantle shows over the weekend.

Next month, The Chats will drop their debut album ‘High Risk Behaviour’, which includes the previously released track ‘The Clap’.

Advertisement

In April, The Chats will head to Indio, California to play Coachella alongside other Aussie acts like Amyl And The Sniffers, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Skegss, Sampa The Great, Flume and more.