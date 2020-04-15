Watch The Chats’ Matt Boggis play the drum solo from Led Zeppelin’s ‘Moby Dick’ in high school

Video has emerged of The Chats‘ drummer, Matt Boggis, performing the legendary drum solo from Led Zeppelin’s 1969 song ‘Moby Dick’.

The video, uploaded in 2016, appears to be from a high school music assignment from the same year. It resurfaced yesterday (April 14) in a Chats Facebook fan group called ‘The Chats Smokoposting’. The upload precedes the band’s breakout viral hit ‘Smoko’ by almost exactly a year.

Watch it below:

‘Moby Dick’ was written by Led Zeppelin as a solo performance showcase for drummer John Bonham. It lasted anywhere between six and 30 minutes when performed live. During these performances, Bonham would sometimes ditch his drumsticks and continue to perform with his hands, often drawing blood.

Per Setlist FM, The Chats have never incorporated Boggis’ ‘Moby Dick’ cover into any of their own live setlists. At times, the band have been known to perform covers of KISS’ ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ and AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’.

Bassist-vocalist of The Chats, Eamon Sandwith, performed acoustically for the fourth edition of ISOL-AID over the Easter weekend. He did a rendition of ‘I Hope Scott’s House Burns Down’ for the first time since its original Instagram upload during Australia’s unprecedented bushfire season.

Last week, The Chats announced rescheduled Australian tour dates in support of their debut album ‘High Risk Behaviour’, after being forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.