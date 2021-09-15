Watch the cinematic music video for Twelve Foot Ninja’s new single ‘Over And Out’

Melbourne-based metal outfit Twelve Foot Ninja have shared a cinematic film clip for their latest single, ‘Over And Out’.

The clip was directed by lead guitarist Stevic MacKay in tandem with filmmaker Ben Davies, and took the pair three full years to create. Filming was split between Finland, Ukraine and Australia, with a separate team working with the duo for each shoot.

In a press release, MacKay described the clip’s narrative as following the journey of a man “tortured by recurring dreams about having no face” and “squash-playing goat people who spoil Christmas and drink everyone’s dregs”.

“The only obvious thing to do is find a door Goblin to suck ‘dream gravy’ (aka Vegemite) off his fingers,” MacKay continued, “so he can teleport to a Ukrainian mechanical genie to blow his mind with Australian metaphors about being fucked in the head.”

Take a look at the film clip for ‘Over And Out’ below:

Featuring guest vocals from Tatiana Shmailyuk – best known as the frontwoman of Ukrainian metalcore outfit Jinjer – ‘Over And Out’ was released as a single last week, marking the latest track to be shared from Twelve Foot Ninja’s forthcoming third album, ‘Vengeance’.

Speaking on the band’s choice to have Shmailyuk feature on the new track, Twelve Foot Ninja frontman Nik ‘Kin Etik’ Barker said: “We wanted someone who could represent the lyric ‘the devil in my blood’ – both the darkness and the light. Tatiana embodies this perfectly so asking her to feature on it was a no-brainer.”

Shmailyuk echoed Barker’s comments, saying: “When the Twelve Foot Ninja guys asked me to feature on one of their new tracks, I immediately said yes without even hearing it! The song and video were a lot of fun and very different from anything I’ve done with Jinjer. It’s a great pleasure to be an honorary member of the Ninja clan now!”

As for the track’s thematic basis, Barker described ‘Over And Out’ as “an ode to the complicated relationship we have with our own mortality and how death can seem like the arms of a lover beckoning us to an early demise”.

“The French first coined the phrase ‘l’appel du vide’,” he continued, “which is the feeling of wondering what it would be like to jump in front of a truck or to jump off a cliff. It translates into English as the ‘call of the void’. The phenomenon is actually a positive affirmation that by not answering the call you unequivocally choose life.”

‘Vengeance’ is due out on October 15 via Volkanik, and also features the singles ‘Start The Fire’ and ‘Long Way Home’. Twelve Foot Ninja will launch the album live with a pair of headline shows in January, hitting stages in Adelaide and Melbourne. Full details and tickets for those dates can be found on the band’s website.