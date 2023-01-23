Watch The Delgados reunite for the first time in 18 years

The Delgados reunited live this weekend for the first time in 18 years – check out footage below.

The Glasgow band shared news of their reunion last summer, announcing a string of shows for January 2023 in Brighton, London, Manchester, Sheffield and Glasgow.

Last Friday (January 20), the indie group kicked off their tour at Brighton’s Concorde 2, performing a host of classics from across their career, including tracks from 2000 album ‘The Great Eastern’, 2002’s ‘Hate’, 200’s ‘Universal Audio’ and more.

Advertisement

You can check out various fan-shot clips of the gig below.

Posting to Twitter after their first comeback gig, the band wrote: Thanks for welcoming us back, Brighton. What a wonderful first night of the tour. Eighteen years is too long.”

Announcing their return last year, the band shared a statement explaining that they first began speaking about the idea on the way to Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai’s wedding.

Thanks for welcoming us back, Brighton ❤️ What a wonderful first night of the tour. Eighteen years is too long. 📸 @SLG_Photo pic.twitter.com/rNs76NZLbx — The Delgados (@delgados_the) January 20, 2023

Advertisement

“When we started The Delgados in 1994, it instantly felt effortless and simple. There was a synergy and a chemistry. Four people pulling in different directions, but towards the same destination,” they said.

“Two of us couldn’t play very well and two couldn’t play at all but that unlearned sensitivity was our guide. Fast forward 25 or so years – the band has been split up for 15 of them – and we’re driving to Stuart Braithwaite’s wedding. We’ve spent hardly any time with each other for over a decade and like before it’s effortless, simple… and the thought occurs that it might be good to play together once again.”

You can find any tickets for remaining shows here.

The Delgados’ initial run lasted from 1994 to 2005, during which time they released five studio albums mostly via Glasgow indie label Chemikal Underground.