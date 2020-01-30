Watch the disorienting video for Shady Nasty’s new single ‘AA’

Sydney trio Shady Nasty have released a new single, ‘AA’, with a disorienting video to match.

‘AA’ is the third track to be released from Shady Nasty’s upcoming ‘Bad Posture’ EP, following ‘Get Buff’ and ‘Jewellery’.

“‘AA’ sees a band member speak to his declining mental health after a painful lung operation,” the band said in a press release, via Stereogum. “Sinking untold hours into FPS and RPG video games during his recovery, his grip on reality begins to slip.”

Its music video, which was directed and shot by Harry Welsh and Luca Watson, blurs the line between real-life and a video game. Watch it below:

Shady Nasty will be touring Australia in support of ‘Bad Posture’, which is out February 21. They’ll kick things off in Brisbane on February 20 and wrap up in Canberra on March 7. The trek will include a performance at Farmer & The Owl Festival in Wollongong, which recently added Bad//Dreems, Wiki and more to its lineup. Find the full list of Shady Nasty’s Aussie tour dates below.

After touring Australia, Shady Nasty will head to the USA. They’ll play New Colossus Festival in New York plus SXSW, as part of a sizeable Aussie contingent that most recently added The Lazy Eyes, Electric Eyes and Evelyn Ida Morris.

The noise trio, whose music draws on punk and hip-hop, released their debut self-titled EP in 2017. They followed that up the same year with ‘GC/WK’, a two-track release comprising ‘Good Company’ and ‘White Knuckle’. Late last year, they signed to Inertia Music (Australasia) and Royal Mountain Records (rest of world), the Canadian independent label home to Alvvays, PUP, Homeshake and more.

Shady Nasty’s Bad Posture Australian tour dates are:

Brisbane, The Bearded Lady (February 20)

Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive (21)

Byron Bay, The Northern (22)

Newcastle, The Cambridge (27)

Sydney, The Lansdowne (28)

Wollongong, Farmer & The Owl Festival (29)

Melbourne, Old Bar (March 5)

Albury, Cactus Bar (6)

Canberra, Transit Bar (7)

WE HAVE SIGNED WITH Royal Mountain Records and Inertia Music – THANK YOU FOR BELIEVING IN USEP AND EP TOUR COMING 21 FEB 2020GONNA BE A FUN YEAR Posted by Shady Nasty on Monday, December 9, 2019