Watch the trailer for new Kiss documentary, ‘Biography: KISStory’

Kiss have shared the trailer for a new documentary about their career called Biography: KISStory – you can watch it below.

Directed by D.J. Viola, the documentary is said to chronicle the band’s 50 year career with founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons said to reflect on their extensive careers in the film.

Other featured artists in the film include Dave Grohl and Tom Morello.

The film, which is four hours in length, will air via A&E over two evenings in the US on June 27 and June 28 from 9-11pm ET/PT. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

You can watch the trailer here:

A description of the documentary reads: “After 50 years of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day, the #1 Gold Record selling band of all time, KISS, shares their story of success before finally smashing their last guitar and extinguishing the fire-breathing demon.”

Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and head of programming for A&E said: “Through the ‘Biography’ lens, we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS.”

“This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolised them for generations,” she added.

The new project is separate to the band’s upcoming biopic Shout It Out Loud, which looks likely to air on Netflix.

Elsehwere, Kiss’ Gene Simmons has doubled down on his recent comments on why he believes that rock is dead.

“The point is, yeah, rock is dead because if we play the game from 1958 until 1988, which is 30 years, you had Elvis, The Beatles, The Stones, Pink Floyd, and on and on and on,” Simmons said.

“And you can go to the heavy part of it, which is Metallica, Maiden, if you want to put KISS in there, that’s fine. AC/DC, on and on and on. Even U2, Prince, Bowie, Eagles. And then you get to disco stuff, and Madonna, and that stuff, and Motown, of course. And then from 1988 until today, who’s the new Beatles?”