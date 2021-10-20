Watch the dreamlike film clip for Ashwarya’s latest single, ‘Flare’

Melbourne pop artist Ashwarya has shared a visually striking film clip for her latest single, ‘Flare’, commemorating its inclusion on her newly extended ‘Nocturnal Hours’ EP.

The clip was shot with director Charles Buxton-Leslie, who filmed using a VHS camera to give it a nostalgic edge. He also made creative use of Vaseline as a natural filter, smearing it over the camera’s lens to give it a hazy look.

Ashwarya herself appears in the clip wearing an upcycled dress made from a thrifted blanket, brought to life by Naarm-based designer Jaida The Creator.

The aesthetic choices fit with the moody and evocative tone of ‘Flare’, with Ashwarya saying in a press release that the clip “perfectly encapsulates that dreamlike feeling in the song” and adds to it “a lil’ splash of drama and tension”.

Take a look at the film clip for ‘Flare’ below:

‘Flare’ was released as a single at the tail end of September. It joined the tracklist of her debut EP, ‘Nocturnal Hours’, alongside previous singles ‘Psycho Hole’, ‘Biryani’, ‘To The Night’ (featuring Vic Mensa) and ‘Love Again’.

Upon release, Ashwarya noted that ‘Flare’ explores “the tension that plays out between not knowing if someone likes you back and searching for their signal”.

She continued: “It traverses between holding back your emotions or fully letting go of them to show them how much they mean to you. It’s tricky because it can become a fickle game, and eventually, you’re longing to feel loved regardless, but ‘I’m in too deep’ to realise.”

NME gave the ‘Nocturnal Hours’ EP a four-star review, with writer Ali Shutler saying: “With no live shows in the first year of her career, Ashwarya has poured everything into ‘Nocturnal Hours’ and it shows. This bold introduction sets Ashwarya up as a visionary artist who’s never short of surprises.”

Back in July, Ashwarya was named one of the six recipients of this year’s BIGSOUND-backed Levi’s Music Prize. She was also included in the NME 100 for 2021, with her sound described as “left-leaning pop that takes hit-making precision and makes it personal”.