Watch the first trailer for Joy McKean and Slim Dusty documentary, Slim and I

The first trailer for a documentary about the lives of prolific Australian country singers Joy McKean and Slim Dusty has been released.

Slim and I, directed by Kriv Stenders (Red Dog), tracks the 50-year dual careers of McKean and her husband, and aims to tell “the incredible story of that partnership and of the brilliant woman who lived beside, rather than behind, the legend”. McKean was known for writing some of her husband’s most famous songs, including ‘Walk a Country Mile’.

The new trailer features excerpts of interviews with Paul Kelly, Keith Urban, Missy Higgins, Troy Cassar-Daley and McKean herself.

“I filled the gaps in [Slim Dusty’s] ability and he filled the gaps in mine,” McKean said in the trailer.

“We were just young people, fallen in love, loved what we were doing and I tell you what, it turned into a lifetime.”

Watch the first trailer below:

Slim and I won the Best Australian Film award at the recent virtual edition of the Gold Coast Film Festival, where films were available online over the April Easter weekend.

It is unclear whether the film will receive a cinematic or on-demand release when it arrives on August 20 via Universal Pictures.

Dusty’s last studio album, ‘Columbia Lane – the Last Sessions’, was released posthumously in 2004, following his death the previous year.