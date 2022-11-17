Watch the first trailer for Nipsey Hussle docuseries ‘Hussle’

The first trailer has arrived for Hussle, a forthcoming docuseries which will centre around the legacy of the late, great Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle is being financed by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill production company in partnership with Hussle’s Marathon Films. In a synopsis accompanying the series’ trailer, it promises to share “the comprehensive and incredible story of Nipsey Hussle… from his days as a young boy growing up in Crenshaw, to the musician and activist he became in the later years of his life.”

The trailer combines archival footage of Hussle growing up in Los Angeles in the ’90s, playing packed-out arenas, and raising his children. It captures his first Grammy nomination, in 2019, and his commitment to positively serving his community. “Faith is a required element on your marathon to success, on your marathon of life,” Hussle says in a voiceover. Watch below:

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” James said in a statement accompanying the series’ announcement.

“He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

A release date is not yet known for Hussle. In 2020, it was reported that Ava DuVernay was directing a feature-length documentary on Hussle’s life for Netflix, but according to Deadline, that project is no longer in development.

Hussle was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles in March 2019, prompting an outpouring of condolences from the world of hip-hop. A huge tribute to the rapper was held at the 2020 Grammys, with Meek Mill, John Legend, DJ Khaled and more all coming together to celebrate Hussle’s life and career.

Big Sean paid tribute to Hussle with the track ‘Deep Reverence’ in 2021, which featured a posthumous verse from Hussle himself. Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar honoured Hussle’s life and legacy with the song ‘The Heart Pt. 5’ and its accompanying video. Lauren London, Hussle’s widow, praised the track and video, calling it “powerful art”.

In August, Hussle was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with a ceremony that recognised the late rapper’s contribution to music as well as his philanthropic efforts in the community.

In July, Eric Holder Jr., the man who fatally shot Hussle, was convicted of first-degree murder.