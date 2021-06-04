Watch The Goon Sax emulate a live show for this new ‘In The Stone’ video

Brisbane outfit The Goon Sax have shared a new video for their latest single ‘In The Stone’, recorded live from their home city.

The band shared the clip today (June 4), capturing the element of their live stage presence sans a crowd, with some extra quirky effects. Lightning bolts flash across the screen throughout the four-minute video, which also sees dark storm clouds hovering in the background.

They also break the fourth wall on occasion, each member deadpanning the camera in various segments. Check it out below.

“Really happy to be able to share this live vid we made for In the Stone,” the band wrote on social media when sharing the clip.

“Given the events of the last year or so it felt really important to us to document the live element of the album [and] our band in this moment. So this is some of that!”

The track is lifted from their forthcoming album ‘Mirror II’, which is slated for release on July 9. It’ll be their first release since signing to US indie label Matador Records, with the Australian launch being covered by Chapter Music.

They were scheduled to play Melbourne’s RISING festival yesterday (June 3), but the event was cancelled due to Victoria’s current COVID outbreak.