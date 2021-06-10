Watch The Goon Sax get weird in the video for their new single, ‘Psychic’

Brisbane indie-rockers The Goon Sax have shared a new single, ‘Psychic’, complete with a trippy, pseudo-retro film clip.

Matching the track’s heady and hypnotic energy, the ‘Psychic’ video features a pair of prisoner-saving fairies, an awkward party in an RSL hall, and frontman Louis Forster dancing sensually in a room filled with bubbles, bathed in red light.

Take a look at the video, directed by Christine Marie Jones, below:

In a press release, Forster rhapsodised that ‘Psychic’ exists “in the fragile intersection of fantasy and reality – a supernatural world you escape into until you feel reality’s grip on your collar”.

“As you’re dragged back to linear time and supposed objectivity, the supernatural reinstates its claim to a more powerful truth,” he said.

“Eventually, the friction between these worlds causes you to question your faith in both, wondering to what degree truth can be chosen and what forces from both are too strong for you to stand in their way. Much like ’In The Stone’, this song is a conversation. Two people’s truths of the search for this very thing.”

‘Psychic’ lands as our second taste of The Goon Sax’s forthcoming third album, ‘Mirror II’, due for release on July 9. Recorded in Bristol with with longtime PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish, it’ll mark their first release since signing to US indie darlings Matador Records last December. The album will be released in Australia through Chapter Music.

The band released the album’s first single, ‘In The Stone’, last month, followed shortly thereafter with a video recorded live from their batting grounds of Brisbane.

Pending the impact on travel restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Goon Sax are scheduled to embark on a short trip to the UK later in the year, appearing at the End Of The Road festival in Wiltshire this September.

They’ll share the stage with acts like Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods and Stereolab, before headlining a pair of their own club shows in London (on Monday September 6 at the Moth Club) and Manchester (the following night at YES).