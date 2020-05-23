Watch The Goon Sax sing ‘Boyfriend’ in German

The Goon Sax have recorded a livestream performance for the German edition of Rolling Stone, translating their song ‘Boyfriend’ into the language.

The Melbourne indie pop trio also reworked the instrumentals of ‘Losing Myself’, ‘We Can’t Win’ and ‘Making The Worst’, into analogue synth-heavy arrangements. They close their 16-minute set with a cover of Robert Palmer’s 1980 electro pop hit ‘Johnny and Mary’. Watch it here, via MagnetaMusik 360.

The livestream premiered overnight, with the band seemingly doing karaoke to the new versions from their respective homes on Zoom. In the course of the performance, bassist James Harrison manages to find time to put a coathanger on his head, make his bed and pour himself a cup of kombucha.

Vocalist-guitarist Louis Forster’s mother, Karin Bäumler, comes from Lower Bavaria which may be where his German language skills come from.

Earlier this year, the band’s label Chapter Music confirmed to NME Australia they had recorded a new album with longtime PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish at Invada Studios in Bristol. The Goon Sax released their second album ‘We’re Not Talking’ in 2018.

The Goon Sax played new material in their support slot for Welsh musician Cate Le Bon in December last year. According to a scenestr review of the Brisbane leg, the new songs feature synthesisers, more distortion and drum machines – something which quite closely watches the new versions of the songs performed on the livestream.