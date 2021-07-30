Watch the haunting new trailer for Halsey’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ film

Halsey is launching their new album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ with what they’re calling a “film experience”, and now they’ve released another new trailer.

Set to a yet-to-be-released song, presumably from the album in question, the trailer shows Halsey in a string of different scenarios. In one sequence, they wear Victorian-inspired clothing at the edge of a cliff, before entering a shack when someone with whited-out eyes grabs them.

They’re also shown walking from a throne in black-and-white make-up, exiting a room covered in bruises and blood, caressing their baby bump underwater and more.

Watch the full trailer below:

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – woman/god Trailer Experience it in @IMAX starting August 25th https://t.co/oNgkzjzf5J Album out August 27

Pre-Order now: https://t.co/FiTTqrMSW1 pic.twitter.com/xSK6dfordp — h (@halsey) July 29, 2021

In addition, Halsey has announced a run of screenings for the film at various theatres around the world thanks to IMAX, including in Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Sheffield.

The film will premiere at these screenings throughout Wednesday August 25 and Thursday August 26, ahead of the album’s release on August 27.

Check out the list of global dates below. Theatres will be revealed on August 3, with tickets made available on the same date here.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — film experience in @IMAX starts August 25th. Tickets on sale August 3rd 🩸 Trailer 2 coming tomorrow! https://t.co/a5atrewfK3 pic.twitter.com/vKlvXoxrnb — h (@halsey) July 28, 2021

The above trailer follows the release of the film’s initial trailer, where Halsey revealed that the film is about “the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth”.

While we haven’t received any official singles from Halsey’s new album yet, we do know that it has been produced by Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Fans got the chance to hear another snippet of the album in an online, choose-your-own-adventure style game Halsey launched earlier this week.

When they revealed the artwork, which shows Halsey sitting on a throne with a baby in their lap, they said the album is a celebration of “pregnant and postpartum bodies”. Earlier this month, Halsey gave birth to their first child with partner Alev Aydin.