Watch The Hives join band covering them in the street outside Liverpool signing session

The Hives have surprised a band covering them in Liverpool by joining them for a rendition of ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’. Check out footage of the moment below.

The moment took place outside one of the band’s signing sessions in Liverpool yesterday (August 15), in support of their latest album ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’.

During the signing session, Lancashire stoner rock band Sky Valley Mistress pulled up in a hearse on Slater Street where the event was taking place, and parked in front of the store to break out some of the band’s most famous tracks.

The hearse in which they arrived – fitting with the title of The Hives’ latest album – was styled out with their band name and sound system, and the female-led band set up their equipment on the street, drawing a crowd as they began playing.

As the members of the Swedish indie rock group arrived, Sky Valley Mistress began playing their 2000 hit, ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’ – leading to the original members singing along from the pavement.

As seen with clips shared online, frontman Pelle Almqvist also walked over and shared the mic with the band’s lead singer. Last night, The Hives shared footage of the moment to their social media channels, tagging the band in the caption. Check it out above.

Sky Valley Mistress also shared shots of the surprise collaboration on Instagram, showing both images of the performance and the two line-ups posing together after the set.

“Thank you to @thehives for coming out with their fans to see our gig outside Mr Kebab last night,” they wrote in the caption. Find the collection of images below.

In other Hives news, earlier today the band announced an intimate concert in Brighton, set to take place tonight (August 16).

The indie band will perform at Chalk and tickets are available from Resident Records here. Fans can purchase tickets directly or with a signed CD and ticket bundle or signed LP and ticket bundle.

In a four-star review of the band’s new album ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’, NME described the LP as “playful, juvenile and nails the brief”.

It added: “Having spent 11 years away from the studio, The Hives zapped straight back into the only mode they know: pure pandemonium. It’s about time new generations received this healthy dose of old school Hives, packed with the same intensity, goofiness – and of course, the matching black and white suits.”

Speaking to NME recently, lead singer Pelle Almqvist described the album as “fucking stupid and childish”. “The punk songs on this album are almost worse than our first record. ‘The Bomb’ and ‘Trapdoor Solution’ are almost like us reaching the ceiling of it,” he added.

Elsewhere in the discussion, the band also spoke about the indie sleaze era and reflected on supporting Arctic Monkeys on their UK and Ireland stadium tour this summer.