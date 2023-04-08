Watch The Jonas Brothers join Lewis Capaldi onstage in New York

The Jonas Brothers made a surprise appearance during Lewis Capaldi’s headline show at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday night (April 6) – check out fan-shot footage of the moment below.

Capaldi was performing in New York ahead of the release of his upcoming second album ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’. After he performed ‘Hold Me While You Wait’, Capaldi left the stage for an encore but it was The Jonas Brothers who returned.

“We are Lewis Capaldi, thank you for being here with us tonight,” said Joe Jonas (via Billboard).

Advertisement

“We actually won a contest as Lewis Capaldi’s biggest fans to come up here and play a song for you,” Nick Jonas added.

The Jonas Brothers then launched into their 2008 single ‘Lovebug’ with Capaldi joining them soon after.

Sharing footage of the moment online afterwards, Capaldi said: “I can’t believe I’m now a Jonas Brother.”

“The bonus, bonus Jonas,” he added.

The great thing about New York City is you can walk a few blocks and end up playing a song with Lewis Capaldi at Radio City. Thanks for having us mate,” wrote The Jonas Brothers.

Check out fan-shot footage of the moment below.

LIKE HELLO THE JONAS BROTHERS AND LEWIS CAPALDI???? pic.twitter.com/4wKxT7ZpPu — a ☀︎ (@lhhrryshouse) April 7, 2023

Advertisement

April 6th: The Jonas Brothers and Lewis Capaldi performing “Lovebug” at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. pic.twitter.com/JbJ0IHQlCH — Jonas Tour Media (@JonasTourMedia) April 7, 2023

THE JONAS BROTHERS JUST CAME OUT AT THE LEWIS CAPALDI CONCERT ???? pic.twitter.com/QSiA702Zjb — katie 🌱🦘 (@loversykk) April 7, 2023

April 6th: The Jonas Brothers and Lewis Capaldi performing “Lovebug” at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. pic.twitter.com/W6MAZQuhJL — Jonas Tour Media (@JonasTourMedia) April 7, 2023

Earlier this year, Capaldi was forced to postpone the last leg of his European tour due to illness.

Capaldi’s ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’ is due out on May 19 via EMI. He told NME that the follow-up to ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ is “fucking shit.”

“Honestly, don’t even bother with it,” he added. “I’m fucking sick of hearing it at this stage already, so do not bother getting it. It’s a total piece of flaming shite. That’s all I have to say on it.”

Lewis Capaldi was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome last September and has since said he could “quit” music if it “gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself” after he explained that making music and performing makes his symptoms worse.