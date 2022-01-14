Watch The Jungle Giants cover Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’ for ‘Like a Version’

The Jungle Giants have returned to triple j’s Like a Version segment with a cover of Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa‘s 2018 collaboration ‘One Kiss’.

While echoing the layered, shimmering atmospherics of the original, the Brisbane indie-pop band’s rendition swaps out much of its house influence; live drums, guitars and a funk-heavy bassline anchor frontman Sam Hales’ vocals.

The band also performed the title track from latest album ‘Love Signs’, which arrived back in July of last year. Watch both performances below:

“We picked the song because we’ve all kind of been Dua Lipa addicts, we’ve just been following her religiously. ‘One Kiss’, I hold that pretty dear to my heart,” Hales explained in a post-performance interview. “I saw her in the UK once with Johnny from DMA’S and we both cried.”

“One of my favourite elements of the track is that it’s really quite housey but it’s really pretty. So, when we were trying to make it we tried to follow that kind of arrangement.

“When the demo came to us from Sam, I really liked that it sounded like a song from our record, trying to match it up with the ‘Love Signs’ record,” added guitarist Cesira Aitken.

It’s the third time the Jungle Giants have appeared on the segment. Back in 2013, the band covered Weezer‘s ‘Buddy Holly’, returning two years later in 2015 to perform a rendition of Cut Copy‘s ‘Lights and Music’.