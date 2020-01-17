The Jungle Giants have returned with a brand-new single titled ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’. It arrived alongside a music video directed by Julian Lucas. Watch it below.

Their first release of the year, ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’ is a follow-up to their 2019 ARIA-certified gold track, ‘Heavy Hearted’. The new song is written and produced by frontman Sam Hales, who called the single “an ode to a feeling of self-confidence and essentially a love ditty at the same time”.

“It’s been such a pleasure watching it finally form into a complete track that represents the new production direction. The chorus had originally been attached to a different song, and by some stroke of luck clicked right into this beat,” he added.

In the accompanying music video, the Brisbane indie-pop outfit star as employees at a relationship rehabilitation centre. “I wanted to create a quirky world where the Jungle Giants run a manor where they help couples find their fire again,” Lucas said in a press statement. “We shot the whole film on an old 16mm zoom lens to give it a ‘filmic’ look.”

The Jungle Giants’ last album, ‘Quiet Ferocity’, arrived in 2017. Last year, they put out a remix EP for ‘Heavy Hearted’, which included reworks from Fouk, Greg & Ché Wilson, Gerd Janson and Nachtbraker.

Earlier this month, the group announced details for their imminent international tour. The quartet will embark on a 20-date trek across the Netherlands, the US and Japan.

In other news, frontman Hales contributed to ‘Let’s Go’, a new posthumous single by the late Brisbane musician Tara Simmons.