Watch The Jungle Giants’ surreal music video for new single ‘Treat You Right’

Brisbane four-piece The Jungle Giants are back with their first original single of the year, titled ‘Treat You Right’.

Released today (April 30), the upbeat track stays true to The Jungle Giants new signature sound, with vibey synths and dance-floor ready keys. It arrives alongside a surreal music video, in which frontman Sam Hales grows various clones of himself in his greenhouse.

The clip follows Hales through some bizarre scenes; sharing a joint with a potted head, giving music lessons to a full-size clone, and finally, sending him off to play shows in Hales’ place.

It was directed by Julian Lucas, who has been the brains behind numerous music videos for the band. Their last film clip, for 2020’s ‘In Her Eyes’, was based on a similar premise, with Hales again starring in it as himself and as his own love interest.

That single was preceded by ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’, which marked their first release for 2020. Speaking of the track at the time, Hales explained how it was the start of a new sonic direction for the band.

“It’s been such a pleasure watching it finally form into a complete track that represents the new production direction,” he said.

“The chorus had originally been attached to a different song, and by some stroke of luck clicked right into this beat.”

