Watch The Jungle Giants, Sycco and Patience cover U2’s ‘Beautiful Day’

The Jungle Giants have teamed up with fellow Brisbane acts Sycco and The Grates frontwoman Patience for a cover of U2’s ‘Beautiful Day’, performed on ABC’s TV series The Set.

The new cover sees the three acts pack a little more energy into the song compared to U2’s original, with The Jungle Giants’ Sam Hales taking most of the lead vocals.

Watch the cover below:

The performance follows previous covers on The Set from Ruel and Jarryd James, Eves Karydas, Ziggy Ramo and Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins and Birdz, Miiesha and Lime Cordiale, Genesis Owusu and The Chats, Hiatus Kaiyote and Emma Donovan and You Am I and Fanny Lumsden.

Elsewhere during the show, Sycco and the Jungle Giants performed their respective tracks ‘Dribble’ and ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’.

The Jungle Giants’ appearance on The Set comes ahead of their forthcoming album, ‘Love Signs’, arriving on July 23.

“When you trust in your ability, and you trust in your heart, and just be really honest, that’s the best feeling in the world. The album is about all those little messages we send each other, the love signs,” Hales said last month.

Sycco – real name Sasha McLeod – will release her debut record, ‘Sycco’s First EP’, on July 30 through Future Classic. It will contain the previously released tracks ‘Time’s Up’, ‘My Ways’, ‘Nicotine’, ‘Germs’ and ‘Dribble’