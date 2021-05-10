Watch The Kid LAROI make his ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut with Miley Cyrus

The Kid LAROI and Miley Cyrus performed their collaborative version of ‘WITHOUT YOU‘ live for the first time on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Appearing on the program on May 8, Cyrus and LAROI took to the SNL stage with a full band, comprising three guitarists, a bassist, keyboard player and drummer.

Sans the production elements of the original, LAROI’s voice is softer, accompanied by Cyrus’ own husky sound. They sang a clean version of the track for the popular television show, omitting the grit of the explicit cut.

Check it out below.

It was one of three performances for Cyrus, who also covered her godmother Dolly Parton‘s ‘Light Of A Clear Blue Morning’, as well as singing the titular track from her latest album ‘Plastic Hearts’.

The episode also featured a guest appearance from Grimes, who dressed up as video game character Princess Peach, and was hosted by her partner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

LAROI and Cyrus released their collaborative version of ‘WITHOUT YOU’ last month, arriving alongside a music video. The original song featured on LAROI’s debut mixtape ‘F*CK LOVE’, which he released last year.

The record put LAROI on the international music map, and he’s since collaborated with Justin Bieber on the song ‘Unstable’, worked with Machine Gun Kelly on the deluxe edition of ‘F*CK LOVE’, performed on Ellen and earned praise from Elton John.