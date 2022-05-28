Watch The Kid LAROI perform with ONEFOUR in Sydney

During the second of his back-to-back hometown shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, The Kid LAROI linked up with another of the city’s biggest names in rap: ONEFOUR.

“These guys have been banned from performing in Australia, and guess what? I don’t fuck with that,” LAROI said in welcoming the Mount Druitt drill group. “So tonight, I’m gonna fucking give them what they deserve, and they’re gonna come out here and do a few songs for us tonight. Let’s fucking go Sydney.”

The impromptu mini-set began with ONEFOUR and LAROI performing their joint 2020 single ‘My City’ (the closing track from ONEFOUR’s ‘Against All Odds’ EP). LAROI then dipped away from the mic, watching on while ONEFOUR played two of their own cuts: 2019’s ‘Shanks And Shivs’ and 2020’s ‘Spot The Difference’.

Have a look at fan-shot footage and photos from the performance below:

The unannounced appearance marked ONEFOUR’s second time performing in Sydney this week, after they played a private club gig on Wednesday (May 25). Appearing at a party to launch the fashion brand Ksubi’s new event space, Kstudio, that show was their first in the city since 2019.

While last year saw members J Emz and Spenny perform at a nightclub in Darwin, the group have had trouble staging concerts in their own stomping ground of Sydney, largely citing pressure from authorities on venues. NSW Police admitted in 2019 that they’d successfully shut down an Australian tour the group had planned to embark on that year.

Meanwhile, LAROI will continue the Australian leg of his ‘End Of The World’ tour on Monday (May 30), when he takes to the stage at Perth’s RAC Arena. He’ll head to Adelaide from there, before wrapping up with two shows each in Melbourne and Brisbane. See the full list of dates below, with tickets for Brisbane here and everywhere else here.

NME’s Jackson Langford was in attendance at the first of LAROI’s Sydney shows; in a five-star review, he highlighted the set’s closing numbers – ‘Stay’ and ‘Without You’ – as particular standouts, writing that they “perfectly encapsulated what it means to be The Kid LAROI”.

“He threw everything he had into the pop song that defined 2021,” Langford continued, “and signed off with a more stripped-back acoustic number just so he could take in that crowd one more time… The Kid LAROI’s homecoming show, above all else, proved one thing: you can take the kid out of Waterloo, but he’ll return a legend.”

Earlier this week, LAROI teased a second collaboration with ONEFOUR. Speaking to triple j’s Bryce Mills and Ebony Boadu, he said: “Probably the whole time while I’m here I’m going to be popping in and out [of the studio] and making some stuff. Definitely got to get up with the boys, the ONEFOUR boys. Definitely got to get up and make some more stuff.”

The Kid LAROI’s remaining Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Monday 30 – Perth, RAC Arena

JUNE

Wednesday 1 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Friday 3 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 4 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Monday 6 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Tuesday 7 – Brisbane, Riverstage