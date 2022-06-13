Watch The Kid LAROI perform with The Wiggles in Melbourne

For the final date of the Australian leg of his ‘End Of The World’ tour, The Kid LAROI brought out an unusual set of special guests: beloved children’s entertainers The Wiggles.

The show took place at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena last night (June 12), coinciding with the Victorian dates of The Wiggles’ own national tour. It was originally scheduled to take place on June 4, but was rescheduled after LAROI came down with severe cases of both influenza and rhinovirus.

After performing his ‘F*ck Love (Savage)’ cut ‘Tragic’ with a fan, LAROI sent his Melbourne crowd into a frenzy of cheers by announcing, “This next guest is the fucking Wiggles! Shit!” He performed three of the group’s songs with them: ‘Fruit Salad’, ‘Hot Potato’ and ‘Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car’. Afterwards, LAROI was presented with an original Wiggles guitar.

Have a look at fan-shot footage of the unexpected team-up below:

LAROI’s three-song performance with The Wiggles was the second of its kind to happen on the rapper’s Australian tour. During the first of his two shows in Sydney, LAROI brought out local drill group ONEFOUR, who have struggled to perform in their own city due to pressure from law enforcement. LAROI and ONEFOUR performed their joint 2020 single ‘My City’, before the latter powered on with two of their own songs.

Though the Australian leg has come to and end, LAROI’s ‘End Of The World’ tour will continue with a European leg kicking off in Denmark this Saturday (June 18). He’ll play 14 shows in the region, with a further seven gigs across the UK rounding out the stint. A North American leg will follow, beginning at Lollapalooza and carrying on through to mid-September. Find tickets for the UK and European shows here, and the American ones here.

LAROI scored two nominations at this year’s BandLab NME Awards: Best Australian Song (for the Justin Bieber-assisted ‘Stay’) and Best Australian Solo Act. He won the former, but lost out on the latter to Tkay Maidza.