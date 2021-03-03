Watch The Kid LAROI perform ‘WITHOUT YOU’ on ‘Ellen’

The Kid LAROI made his daytime television debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday (March 2), performing his track ‘WITHOUT YOU’.

The appearance saw The Kid LAROI — real name Charlton Howard — perform from a room glowing with blue and pink light.

Watch his rendition of the ‘F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE)’ cut below:

The Kid LAROI’s spot on Ellen followed on from his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon late last month. Howard also performed ‘WITHOUT YOU’ on Fallon, making his late-night television debut.

Upon releasing ‘F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE)’, The Kid LAROI became the youngest Australian solo artist to top the ARIA Album Chart. At the time, the rapper said that this achievement “means more to [him] than anything in the world”.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me and been with me through all of this,” he said.

“I love you all, and I can’t wait to see you all again soon.”

Most recently, The Kid LAROI featured twice in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2020. The January 2021 countdown saw him taking out #60 and #37, courtesy of ‘GO’ (featuring Juice WRLD) and ‘So Done’, respectively. It marked his first-ever entries in the countdown.