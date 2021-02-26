Watch The Kid LAROI perform ‘WITHOUT YOU’ on ‘Fallon’

The Kid LAROI continues to go from strength to strength, as today he made his late night television debut with a performance of ‘WITHOUT YOU’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Starting the performance at the top of a white staircase, the rapper made his way down on to a red-lit, smoke-filled stage covered in dead-looking trees. Performing the song with a full band, the last run of the chorus is filled with electric guitar as the stage behind him goes up in flames.

Watch the performance in full below:

‘Without You’ is pulled from ‘FUCK LOVE (SAVAGE)’, the deluxe edition of his debut mixtape ‘FUCK LOVE’. Both editions were released last year.

2020 was a monumental year for the 17-year-old rapper, which saw him become the youngest solo Aussie artist ever to top the ARIA Album Chart.

In addition, he made his Hottest 100 debut earlier this year with two entries, ‘So Done’ and ‘GO’ alongside his late mentor Juice WRLD, making it into the 2020 countdown.

Earlier this year, LAROI – real name Charlton Howard – received massive praise from Elton John, who told him on Rocket Hour, “I hope you realise what’s gonna happen to you in 2021. You’re gonna be one of the biggest artists in the whole wide world.”

This week, LAROI shared pictures of himself working in the studio alongside Justin Bieber.