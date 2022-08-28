Watch The Killers and Lindsay Buckingham perform ‘Go Your Own Way’

Lindsay Buckingham joined The Killers on stage last night (August 27) to perform the Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Go your Own Way’.

Performing at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, The Killers surprised fans by bringing out Buckingham for the encore. Together, they gave a rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s 1976 single ‘Go Your Own Way’, lifted from the iconic band’s 11th studio album, ‘Rumours’.

Fan-shot footage of the performance show Buckingham and The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers sharing vocal duties. Watch the performance below:

Advertisement

The encore also saw Buckingham join The Killers in a rendition of the latter band’s song ‘Caution’, from 2020’s ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

Buckingham, The Killers and their tour support, The Smiths‘ Johnny Marr, wrapped up the night with a performance of The Killers’ smash hit song ‘Mr. Brightside’.

Elsewhere in the show, Marr joined The Killers to deliver ‘This Charming Man’, The Smiths’ second ever single released way back in 1983. Flowers and co. have brought Marr out to perform together at other dates on the run, including at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Friday night (August 19) and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Areana the following night (August 20).

The Killers Played:

‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

‘Enterlude’

‘When You Were Young’

‘Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine’

‘Smile Like You Mean It’

‘Shot At The Night’

‘Running Towards A Place’

‘Human’

‘Spaceman’

‘Somebody Told Me’

‘Fire In Bone’

‘Boy’

‘A Dustland Fairytale’

‘For Reasons Unknown’

‘This Charming Man’ (with Johnny Marr)

‘Runaways’

‘Read My Mind’

‘Dying Breed’

‘All The Things That I’ve Done’

Advertisement

‘Caution’ (with Lindsay Buckingham)

‘Go Your Own Way’ (with Lindsay Buckingham)

‘Mr. Brightside’ (with Lindsay Buckingham and Johnny Marr)

The Killers’ continue their tour with Johnny Marr at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (August 30). From there, they’ll tour until mid-October when they wrap up in Washington DC. Find remaining tour dates below and ticket info here.



SEPTEMBER

30 – New York, Madison Square Garden

OCTOBER

1 – New York, Madison Square Garden

3 – Boston, TD Garden

4 – University Park, Bryce Jordan Center

6 – Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center

7 – Cleveland, Wolstein Center

8 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

10 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

The Killers’ shows have also seen them perform their latest single, ‘Boy’. Released on August 5 – and debuted at Mad Cool Festival 2022 back in July – the single marked the first new music from The Killers since their latest album ‘Pressure Machine’, released in 2021.

Speaking to NME ahead of the track’s release, Flowers reflected on the origins of ‘Boy’. “There’s an optimism to it,” he said. “It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”

Elsewhere in the cover story feature, Flowers said he and The Killers are working on the follow-up to last year’s sixth studio offering. “You will hear singles this year,” Flowers shared. “The full record will probably be early next year, but there will definitely be more releases this year.”