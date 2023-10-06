Watch The Killers’ creepy new video for ‘Your Side Of Town’

The Killers have shared an official music video for their recent single ‘Your Side Of Town’ – watch it below.

The Brandon Flowers-fronted band released the synth-heavy song back in August ahead of their headline performances at Reading & Leeds that month. It was co-produced by Stuart Price and Shawn Everett.

Now, a moody black-and-white video for the track has arrived. Directed by Tim Mattia, the visuals were shot in The Killers’ native Las Vegas, Nevada and follow a showgirl as she dances in various locations.

Advertisement

First, we see the character in a hotel suite and hallway before she visits a casino, goes out onto the famous Vegas Strip and heads into the desert. This footage is interspersed with clips of Flowers singing ‘Your Side Of Town’.

We later discover that the showgirl is stalking a young woman. The dancer eventually reveals her true identity as the video reaches a creepy and unexpected conclusion. Watch it all unfold here:

The Killers gave the single its live debut at Reading Festival 2023.

Following the arrival of ‘Your Side Of Town’, Flowers revealed in an interview that he’d scrapped a new Killers album.

“Halfway through recording I realised, ‘I can’t do this’,” the frontman explained. “This isn’t the kind of record… I think this will be the… I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

Advertisement

He continued: “This is the crisis I’m in. The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like [2021 album] ‘Pressure Machine’.”

The Killers revealed to NME last summer that they’d been in the studio with Price and Everett, teasing that they hoped to release “a full record” in 2022. The aforementioned producers also helmed the group’s 2022 standalone single ‘Boy’.