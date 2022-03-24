Watch The Killers’ new live film ‘Notes From A Quiet Town’

Ahead of the release of the deluxe edition of ‘Pressure Machine‘ tomorrow (March 25), The Killers have shared their new live film/documentary Notes From A Quiet Town – check it out below.

The 33-minute film sees The Killers visit Nephi, Utah which is where frontman Brandon Flowers lived between the ages of eight and 16. It follows on from the band’s seventh album ‘Pressure Machine’, which was a concept record about Flowers’ childhood in the town.

Notes From A Quiet Town features interviews with locals alongside stripped-back performances of ‘Cody’, ‘Terrible Thing’ and ‘Quiet Town’.

Check it out below:

Speaking about the creation of ‘Pressure Machine’ to NME, Flowers said: “Mentally, I started to go to this place where I grew up and write songs about it. It was as if there was a chamber of memories somewhere that was just waiting for me to unlock it. It was incredible.

“Once I finally opened that door, the songs that came out and the memories were pretty vivid and emotional. It became pretty obvious to me what this record was going to be.”

Flowers continued: “I have a lot of nice and tender memories of Nephi. It’s no secret that I didn’t have a lot of struggle in my upbringing. My parents stayed together; they loved me and nurtured me. What I found was that the memories attached to sorrow, sadness and shock were really emotional for me. I was still walking around with them.”

The deluxe edition of ‘Pressure Machine’ is out tomorrow and will feature newly-realised and reimagined versions of select songs from that record.

Last year, The Killers revealed to NME that they’re already at work on a “heavier” new record – and that this one is likely to feature all four members.

The Killers will tour in the UK and Ireland in May and June. You can see the band’s upcoming live dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

May

24 – Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster

26 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

28 – Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

30 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

June

1 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

3 – Emirates Stadium, London

4 – Emirates Stadium, London

6 – The Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk

7 – The Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk

9 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

11 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

14 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

15 – Malahide Castle, Dublin