Watch The Killers perform ‘Caution’ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Killers performed recent single, ‘Caution’ on yesterday’s (June 15) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The track is taken from their forthcoming album, ‘Imploding the Mirage’. Click here to watch their performance.

“We hope everybody’s staying healthy and safe,” lead singer Brandon Flowers said before the band launched into their track.

“We hope to see you all soon in person, one day.”

Released in March, ‘Caution’ is the lead single from ‘Imploding the Mirage’. The band shared the album’s second single, ‘Fire in Bone’, in April. The Killers initially intended to release ‘Imploding the Mirage’ in May. However, they pushed the album’s release date back indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Las Vegas four-piece are preparing to release another single, ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’, tomorrow (June 17). They shared a preview of the track to social media last week (June 13).

Earlier this month, The Killers drew praise for altering the lyrics of their song, ‘Land Of The Free’, in an Instagram video. The band updated the lyrics to include a reference to the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer.

“How many killings must one man watch in his home?” Flowers sang, “eight measured minutes and 46 seconds, another boy in the bag / Another stain on the flag.”

The band’s recent appearance on Ellen isn’t the first time they have performed ‘Caution’ on a chat show. The Killers played the single on The Tonight Show in May, dedicating their performance to frontline healthcare workers.