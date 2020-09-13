Watch The Killers play on Las Vegas rooftop for Radio 2 ‘Live At Home’ festival

The Killers performed a special live show from their hometown for Radio 2’s ‘Live At Home’ festival this weekend – watch the full show below.

The band, who recently released their new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’, appeared from the roof of Caesars Palace in their native Las Vegas during the festival, which is being hosted by Trevor Nelson, Sara Cox and Zoe Ball.

“Out of the ordinary times, so we followed suit and jumped on the roof of Caesars Palace, Las Vegas to do what we do. Felt strangely natural!” the band said.

Advertisement

Nile Rodgers & Chic and Craig David are among the other artists performing as part of the festival, which is being broadcast across TV, radio and online yesterday (September 12) and today (13) in lieu of the station’s Proms In The Park and Live in Hyde Park series, which were both cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Watch The Killers play ‘Caution’, ‘Human’, ‘When You Were Young’ on top of Caesars Palace in full here.

In a five-star review, NME said of the new Killers album: “In continuing ‘Wonderful Wonderful”s atmospheric experimentation with canyon rock enormity, The Killers have made another dazzling statement of ultra-modern pomp, and one arguably even more in step with new generations of alt-rock. It’s a musical DeLorean: rooted in mainstream Americana but speeding into adventurous horizons.”

The band recently appeared on the cover of NME for a Big Read interview, in which frontman Brandon Flowers discussed the death of George Floyd and systematic racism in the Unites States.

Advertisement

“If you have a heart then this has to be changing people,” Flowers said of Floyd’s death. “It has to be making people more empathetic. We need the understanding of what is still happening in America.

“Yes, slavery has been over for a long time, but systematic racism has been in place ever since. We need to make changes.”