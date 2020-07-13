Watch the magnetic video for Zara Larsson’s new track ‘Love Me Land’

Zara Larsson has shared a video for her new track ‘Love Me Land’ – you can watch it below.

The new single is set to appear on the Swedish pop star’s forthcoming second album, and follows last year’s ‘All The Time’ and her BTS collaboration ‘A Brand New Day’.

Speaking in a new interview Larsson said that ‘Love Me Land’ represents “a mental state.”

“That’s where you happen to go, when you’re like, really happy, you know?” she told project u. “I’m in Love Me Land! I don’t need anything! You can just run off of two hours of sleep and like, a Snickers bar, for two weeks and you’re like, I’m good! It’s such a fun place to be in. That’s where you go when everything just feels… right.”

“The video is just me, so I can’t really hide behind anything,” she added, talking about the song’s video. “Maybe the sparkles. But you know, it’s just me in this big black room with this square light shining down on me. And it’s very empty. And it’s just like me dancing and expressing myself to the song.

She continued: “And I feel like that represents like, the mind. Because that’s where ‘Love Me Land’ for me is.”

Watch the video for ‘Love Me Land’ below:

Earlier this year, Larsson, Dua Lipa, Coldplay and many more joined Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins for a charity cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’.

On what was being billed as “the biggest ever Live Lounge”, the BBC Radio 1 single features a group of artists gathering in their homes to cover of the Foo’s classic. All proceeds from the single were split between Comic Relief and Children In Need.

Other artists taking part in the cover included Bastille, Ellie Goulding, Sam Fender, Youngblud, Anne-Marie, Mabel, Royal Blood, 5 Seconds Of Summer and more.