Watch the Matildas join Nikki Webster to sing their unofficial Women’s World Cup anthem ‘Strawberry Kisses’

The Australian national women’s football team were celebrated in Brisbane over the weekend for their Women’s World Cup run, during a ceremony which included a surprise performance by ‘Strawberry Kisses’ singer Nikki Webster.

The 2001 song – released when Webster was 14 years old – has been the Matildas’ unofficial anthem throughout their World Cup campaign, playing it in their dressing rooms before matches.

Webster surprised the team onstage at Riverstage in Brisbane on Sunday (August 20), where the Tillies were celebrated. Fans packed out the outdoor venue, where the team were also honoured with a key to the city.

But it was Webster’s performance that went viral, with the team – including captain Sam Kerr and avowed ‘Strawberry Kisses’ fan Steph Catley – joining Webster for a rendition of the classic song. Watch that below.

During a press conference earlier this month, Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold was asked if there were any songs the team had been using to warm up before games.

“‘Strawberry Kisses’ by Nikki Webster has been a team favourite the last couple weeks,” Arnold replied. “I don’t know where that’s come from. I think actually it is [teammate] Steph Catley’s favourite song and now we’ve all jumped on the wagon.”

In a video posted on the Matildas’ social media channels, Catley discussed her love of the hit. “It’s a banger of a song. Iconic. I had it as a CD in my Walkman, and it was a single, and I’d just listen to it over and over again,” she said.

“So it reminds me of my childhood. It’s happiness in a song and, yeah, just gets me going on the day. And in the changeroom apparently now.”

The Matildas placed fourth in this year’s Women’s World Cup, which was hosted in Australia in New Zealand for the first time. The Australian women’s national team made it to the semi-finals – the furthest the team has ever come in the competition – before losing to England. This year’s Women’s World Cup was won by first-time winners Spain last night (August 20), defeating England 1-0 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.