Watch The Moldy Peaches perform ‘Anyone Else But You’ at first gig in 11 years

The Moldy Peaches reunited this week (October 27) for their first live show in over a decade – watch them perform ‘Anyone Else But You’ below.

As revealed earlier in this month, Adam Green and Kimya Dawson got back together for their first gig together in 11 years as part of the Los Angeles premiere of Meet Me In The Bathroom.

The Moldy Peaches star alongside The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem and more in the forthcoming adaptation of Lizzy Goodman’s book about the early ’00s indie scene of New York City, which hits screens across the US on November 8.

The film will then be available to stream on Showtime starting November 25. Details of a UK and European release are yet to be revealed.

Watch Green and Dawson perform ‘Anyone Else But You’, their hit song that gained notoriety after its prominent role in soundtracking cult indie rom-com Juno, at the LA premiere below.

Tonight (October 30), another Meet Me In The Bathroom premiere event will happen at New York’s Webster Hall, where LCD Soundsystem founding member Phil Mossman will perform, as well as The Rapture‘s Vito Roccoforte, another conversation between Goodman, Lovelace and Southern and more. Buy tickets for that show here.

Meet Me In The Bathroom, Goodman’s 600-page oral history detailing the 00’s New York music scene was released back in 2017. The film version of the book, directed by Southern and Lovelace – who made LCD Soundsystem‘s Shut Up And Play The Hits documentary and concert movie – first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January.

Featuring interviews and never before seen archival footage of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Interpol and more, Meet Me In The Bathroom focuses on how a new batch of rock bands impacted and transformed not only the New York City music scene but went on to receive national and international acclaim.