Watch the moment couple win Glastonbury 2023 tickets in ‘Willy Wonka’ style giveaway

A couple have shared a video capturing the moment they won Glastonbury tickets through a ‘Willy Wonka’ style competition – watch below.

Tony’s Chocolonely, the impact company on a mission to end modern slavery and child labour in the chocolate industry, is currently giving fans another chance to attend this year’s sold-out festival.

The Dutch confectionery manufacturer has teamed up with Glasto’s charity partner Oxfam, which is selling a limited-edition Tony’s chocolate bar in its stores and online.

Hidden inside five of the bars is a pair of tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2023. All profits from the product will go to Oxfam and its ongoing mission to beat poverty.

Yesterday (April 25), a couple uploaded footage of themselves unwrapping one of the special bars. “Are we gonna get the golden ticket, ey?” the woman in the clip asks before kissing the wrapper for good luck.

Upon opening the chocolate, she is surprised to discover that she’s holding one of the winning bars. “No way!” her partner then shouts repeatedly as he excitedly runs out of the room. “Oh my God!” he adds.

Drum roll.. we have our first winner! 🎉 Congrats to Jovi, who after missing out on resale bought his winning @oxfamgb @glastonbury bar at @OxfamDidsbury 💚🎪💃 No need for FOMO. There’s still 4 more pairs of tickets to be found 🤞 Find your local Oxfam: https://t.co/X7jXM5Kgfa pic.twitter.com/30mZ4TOtM4 — Tony's Chocolonely UK & IRE (@TonysChocoUK_IE) April 25, 2023

Sharing the clip on Twitter last night, Tony’s Chocolonely confirmed that there were still four more pairs of tickets to be found.

Nicola Matthews, head of marketing at Tony’s Chocolonely, previously said of the giveaway: “It is incredibly exciting that Oxfam and Glastonbury are willing to support this partnership and amplify our mission with their shoppers and audiences.”

Lorna Fallon, Oxfam’s trading director, added: “And as a long-standing partner and huge fan of Glastonbury this is a lovely opportunity to bring our shoppers a chance to go to the Festival this year. These super special chocolate bars could be anywhere across our shop network and the Oxfam Online Shop.

“The race is now on if you’re searching for a Choco Coupon!”

Glastonbury Festival 2023 is due to take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between June 21-25. The initial wave of artists was revealed in early March.

Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday (June 23), Saturday (24) and Sunday (25), respectively. The likes of Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Lil Nas X, Christine And The Queens and Manic Street Preachers will also appear across the weekend.

The last batch of tickets for the event sold out in just six minutes last Sunday (April 23). It came after the final coach packages were snapped up in 10 minutes last Thursday (April 20).

Meanwhile, organisers have begun rolling out separate area-by-area line-up announcements. They’ve so far shared the posters for West Holts, Silver Hayes and Field Of Avalon.