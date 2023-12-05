Watch The Murder Capital cover The Pogues’ ‘I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day’ in tribute to Shane MacGowan

The Murder Capital covered The Pogues‘ ‘I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day’ in tribute to Shane MacGowan during a recent live performance in Ireland.

The Dublin punk group were performing as part of Other Voices Festival on Friday (December 1) at St James’ Church in Dingle when they remembered the late Pogues frontman, who died last week, aged 65.

The five-piece performed an a cappella version of The Pogues’ 1985 song from album ‘Rum Sodomy & the Lash’, only occasionally using the sparse rattle of a tambourine for the haunting rendition.

Frontman James McGovern asked the crowd to “join us if you know it”, before performing their version of the song. “Love you, Shane,” he said as they closed out the set.

The Murder Capital are the latest band to pay musical tribute to the late Irish singer-songwriter.

U2 covered The Pogues’ ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’ in tribute to MacGowan during their latest show at the Las Vegas Sphere. “Sing with us, for Shane MacGowan,” said Bono as he introduced the song.

The Dublin rock band also posted on Instagram shortly after MacGowan’s passing, writing: “Shane MacGowan’s songs were perfect so he or we his fans didn’t have to be…”

Glen Hansard also led a group of Irish musicians in a version of the song while performing on RTE’s The Late Late Show.

On the show, the Swell Season musician said: “He’d say find the truth in that lyric. What’s the truth in that? He would push you… and he had that honesty and a kind of fearlessness about the work.”

“And I think he’s told me to eff off about a hundred times. And yet I’d get a Christmas card, I’d get a birthday card, he sent me a painting… and every time he’d send you something – it was full of insults.”

MacGowan‘s cause of death was this week revealed to be pneumonia, while his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, has revealed that he was “so determined to live only a few days ago”.

In a fresh social media tribute, she remembered the “the blessings that he brought me”. Other tributes have poured in from musicians like Nick Cave, Pete Doherty and Bruce Springsteen.