Watch The Murlocs play ‘Eating at You’ live at Brunswick Ballroom

Melbourne psych-rockers The Murlocs have shared a new video that sees them performing recent single ‘Eating at You’ live during a hometown show at the Brunswick Ballroom.

The clip is taken from a preview gig for upcoming album ‘Bittersweet Demons’ back in May. For the rendition, the band are joined by Folk Bitch Trio on backing vocals.

The performance was filmed for the band’s ‘Bittersweet Demons’ album release livestream, which will be broadcast this Friday (June 25), the same day the album arrives. Tickets are available here.

Watch The Murlocs perform ‘Eating at You’ alongside Folk Bitch Trio below:

The Murlocs released ‘Eating at You’ last month alongside a video directed by frequent King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard collaborator John Angus Stewart.

It was the second track to be lifted from ‘Bittersweet Demons’, their fifth studio album, which was announced back in May alongside lead single ‘Francesca’. The forthcoming record will mark the first album from Uncle Murl since 2019’s ‘Manic Candid Episode’.

In that time, the band – who share members with the likes of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Beans, ORB and Crepes – have kept fairly busy with other projects. Frontman Ambrose Kenny-Smith and bassist Cook Craig have released three albums with King Gizz – ‘K.G.’, ‘L.W.’ and ‘Butterfly 3000’ – in the past seven months.

Meanwhile, Beans – who are fronted by Murlocs drummer Matt Blach – released their second album ‘All Together Now’ mid-last year.