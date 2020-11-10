Watch the music video for Lewis Coleman’s latest single ‘Involved’

Lewis Coleman has today (November 10) shared the music video for his latest track, ‘Involved’.

The single originally hit streaming services in October and was Coleman’s fourth of the year. It followed on from previously released tracks ‘Going Your Way’, ‘Good Side’ and ‘Face Transplant’.

The new track’s music video was directed by Jack Ralph with Kelsey Pettier and Izzie Austin overseeing animation and lighting/stills respectively. Watch the clip below:

Advertisement

“‘Involved’ is kind of naive optimism, a hopefulness that you can help even if it is multifaceted and difficult to understand. Trying to be present for a loved one or a community, supporting and listening,” Coleman said of the single in a press release.

The track will appear as the last song on Coleman’s forthcoming debut record. ‘Method Of Places’ hits shelves via Ivy League on November 20.

“[‘Involved’] felt like a good close to the record, a warm hug at the end of the night,” Coleman added.

The singer-songwriter’s aforementioned singles are also set to appear on the album, alongside his 2019 debut track, ‘Animal’.

Advertisement

Coleman is yet to announce any launch shows in celebration of the album’s release.

In September, Lewis Coleman appeared as part of the ‘Dial Up The Music, Not The Climate’ online fundraiser. Bec Stevens, Blake Scott of The Peep Tempel and a handful of other artists also performed as part of the virtual event.