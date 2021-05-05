Watch the music video for Montaigne’s 2021 Eurovision entry ‘Technicolour’

Montaigne has shared a music video for her 2021 Eurovision Song Contest entry ‘Technicolour’.

The Sydney singer shared the exuberant track back in March, debuting it live at Sydney’s Mardi Gras Parade later that month.

The new clip, directed by Courtney Brookes, takes the song’s title as a visual brief, as Montaigne and a troupe of dancers flit from one vivid hue to the next in a blank warehouse.

Advertisement

Watch it below.

Last month, Montaigne confirmed she would not be travelling to The Netherlands for this year’s Eurovision in Rotterdam, instead performing remotely from Australia due to COVID-19 concerns.

It will be the second time in a row Montaigne has missed out on performing overseas for the contest, with organisers cancelling Eurovision at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. The singer’s 2020 Eurovision song ‘Don’t Break Me’ was not permitted to be reused.