Watch the music video for Montaigne’s 2021 Eurovision entry ‘Technicolour’

Montaigne has shared a music video for her 2021 Eurovision Song Contest entry ‘Technicolour’.
The Sydney singer shared the exuberant track back in March, debuting it live at Sydney’s Mardi Gras Parade later that month.
The new clip, directed by Courtney Brookes, takes the song’s title as a visual brief, as Montaigne and a troupe of dancers flit from one vivid hue to the next in a blank warehouse.
Watch it below.
Last month, Montaigne confirmed she would not be travelling to The Netherlands for this year’s Eurovision in Rotterdam, instead performing remotely from Australia due to COVID-19 concerns.
It will be the second time in a row Montaigne has missed out on performing overseas for the contest, with organisers cancelling Eurovision at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. The singer’s 2020 Eurovision song ‘Don’t Break Me’ was not permitted to be reused.
Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, SBS commissioning editor and Australian head of delegation Josh Martin said the scarcity of flights out of Australia and lengthy hotel quarantine meant the trip was impractical.
“We are devo-ed. It’s such a complicated decision and we gave it a red hot go trying to overcome the challenges but in the end, the risks of getting there and getting home were too great.”