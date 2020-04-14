The National share full performance from Primavera Sound 2018 online

The National have shared their full performance from Primavera Sound 2018 online.

The rock band shared the footage on their YouTube channel on Monday (April 13), with a call for donations for their touring team amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on their GoFundMe page, the band said: “Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together.

“As uncertainty looms over the state of the live concert industry, we will direct all profits from merch sales through our webstore, new Cherry Tree enrollments, and sales from the Cherry Tree members-only store to support our crew members throughout this crisis to the best of our ability.”

Watch the full performance below:

Posting on Instagram last month, frontman Matt Berninger and co. said the profits would go to support their crew as the music industry continues to feel the heavy impact of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Two years before the current global crisis, The National’s Bryce told NME: “We might take it for granted that The National exists. It might cease to exist. Look at friends disappearing or even the state of the world right now.

“Things we took for granted are now completely up-ended. Every day is another piece of insane news.”

In present times, The National were recently forced to cancel a string of shows due to COVID-19. The band were due to play two shows in Tokyo on March 17 and 18, but were forced to cancel them as the respiratory disease continues to spread.

This follows news that Primavera delayed its 2020 edition from June until August in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Primavera Sound will take place from August 26-30 and tickets already purchased for the festival will continue to be valid for the new dates. This is the same weekend as the Reading and Leeds festival is also due to take place.