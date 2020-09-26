The National’s Matt Berninger has shown his support for upcoming presidential candidate Joe Biden after performing at a ‘Team Joe Sings’ livestream event – you can watch it below.

Berninger performed on the live-streamed show alongside artists including Sean O’Brien, Chloe x Halle and Andrew Bird earlier this week (September 24).

Speaking before he performed ‘Distant Axis’ with O’Brien, Berninger said: “It feels like there’s a choice between bravery and kindness, or fear and meanness, and it seems like it’s a simple choice, for me.

“That’s why I’m voting for bravery and kindness, which Joe Biden and Kamala Harris seem to show a lot of both of those things.”

‘Distant Axis’ is taken from Berninger’s upcoming debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’, which is set to arrive on October 16.

You can watch the video of the performance below:

Earlier this week (September 22), Berninger shared the new video for his latest solo single ‘One More Second’.

The video, directed by Chris Sgroi, combines footage of a Berninger singing from behind a classic microphone with shots of him busting moves against a backdrop of colourful projections. At the end of the clip, we see masked crew members enter the static set.

“All dance moves property of The Breakfast Club, Footloose, and the holy grail of modern dance films: Flashdance,” Berninger wrote on Twitter.

During an interview with NME back in December, Berninger said that he’d been “really prolific” in his songwriting, and had been “writing way more than I ever did” at that time.

“I’ve been editing myself less, and I’ve been less insecure both on stage and in my writing too. I’m writing more, but I don’t know if I’m writing better. I don’t know what to do with it all. I guess I’ll have to make more records.”