Watch the new video for Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers’ latest single ‘AHHHH!’

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have shared a film clip for their latest single, ‘AHHHH!’, framed around behind-the-scenes footage of the Canberra-based group recording the song.

Edited by filmmaker Kyle Caulfield, the clip stands out with a choppy, scrapbook-esque aesthetic. Footage of the band is twined together with lyrics and illustrations, the whole affair slicked over with a grainy filter evocative of cardboard.

Take a look at the film clip for ‘AHHHH!’ below:

Advertisement

‘AHHHH!’ landed back in July as Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers’ first new release since February 2020, and marked their debut on Domestic La La, the UNIFIED-backed record label spearheaded by Violent Soho guitarist James Tidswell (whom the band also credit as their newfound mentor).

Tidswell makes a handful of cameos in the film clip for ‘AHHHH!’, having recorded the track alongside the band. In a press release, the band said: “Braiding James’s hair was a perfect reflection of our time with him in the studio – magical, exhilarating and life changing.”

Speaking to NME back in August, Ryan noted that ‘AHHHH!’ served as somewhat of a reboot for Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, pointing fans towards the heavier and more energetic style they’ll explore on subsequent releases.

“I think it’s a fun one,” she said, “because you can yell to it, you can dance to it, it’s quick, you won’t get bored… Obviously [future releases] won’t all be this exact same vibe, but I think it’s a nice introduction to, like, the ‘new era’ of Teen Jesus.”

Advertisement

Fans will have a chance to see ‘AHHHH!’ performed live at next year’s UNIFY Gathering, where Teen Jesus are slated to perform alongside the likes of The Amity Affliction, WAAX and Teenage Joans.

They’re also locked in to support labelmates Dear Seattle on the Sydney group’s forthcoming ‘In My Head’ tour. Initially booked to go down back in July, the tour was postponed due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases along the east coast. New dates for the run are yet to be unveiled.