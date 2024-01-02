Watch The Pogues’ Spider Stacy and The Mary Wallopers perform ‘Streams Of Whiskey’ in honour of Shane MacGowan

The Pogues‘ Spider Stacy and The Mary Wallopers rang in the New Year by paying tribute to Shane MacGowan with a rendition of ‘Streams Of Whiskey’ on Jools Holland‘s Hootenanny.

The Irish folk band performed the 1984 track alongside Stacy, who featured on the tin whistle, on the annual show. You can view it below.

Posting on Twitter, The Pogues re-shared the performance and wrote: “For Shane, Streams of Whiskey with ⁦@marywallopers & ⁦@spiderstacy on Jools’ Hootenanny last night. Happy New Year.”

Both acts appeared on the New Year’s Eve show on BBC2 alongside Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Olivia Dean, Paul Jones, P.P. Arnold, RAYE and Sugababes.

It comes after The Libertines recently covered ‘Fairy Tale Of New York’ in tribute to MacGowan in the run up to Christmas.

The band shared a video on their official Instagram page of Carl Barât, playing the famous Christmas tune on the piano with both him and Pete Doherty, singing along.

Doherty was a friend of The Pogues frontman and previously paid tribute to him, calling him a “bulletproof” singer and recalled the years of memories they had together while appearing on BBC World Service’s Newshour.

MacGowan was laid to rest on December 8 after he died from pneumonia in hospital, aged 65, on November 30. Fans lined the streets of Dublin ahead of his funeral, which took place in Nenagh, County Tipperary, Ireland, and was attended by Johnny Depp, Nick Cave, Glen Hansard and Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

Elsewhere, MacGowan’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke recently hailed Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ despite it beating ‘Fairytale Of New York’ to the UK’s Christmas Number One.

Writing on X, she posted a link to the George Michael/Andrew Ridgeley track and said: “I love Wham!!! We loved George.”

Clarke had previously endorsed the campaign to get ‘Fairytale of New York’ to Number One, saying she was “very much in favour” of the track topping the charts. “It would be nice, wouldn’t it?” she said. “It should be the Christmas number one. It absolutely should.”

Proceeds from ‘Fairytale of New York’ are going to Dublin Simon Community, a charity supported by MacGowan and Clarke.