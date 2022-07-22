Watch The Prodigy pay tribute to Keith Flint with ‘Firestarter’ in London

The Prodigy paid tribute to the late Keith Flint while playing ‘Firestarter’ in London last night (July 21) – check out the fan-shot footage below.

Flint died by suicide on March 4, 2019. He was 49 years old. Earlier this month, the surviving members of the band hit the road for their first live tour since the frontman’s death.

Yesterday, The Prodigy paid tribute to Flint during the first of three consecutive headline dates at the O2 Academy Brixton in south London.

“He’s still-fucking-with us right now,” Maxim told the crowd towards the end of ‘Firestarter’. “He’s still here! Mr Flint fucking lives on in here!”

The performance of the 1996 hit single saw The Prodigy beam a laser outline of the late singer on stage that moved in time to the music. Maxim, meanwhile, stood still with his arms crossed behind his back as a mark of respect.

According to Setlist.FM, the latest airing of ‘Firestarter’ included an outro that incorporated Andy C’s remix of the classic tune. You can watch the footage here:

The Prodigy will conclude their current UK headline tour by returning to Brixton Academy tonight (July 22) and tomorrow (23).

The group shared a message on social media following the opening night of the stint in Sheffield. “We wanna thank every one of u that came out and supported us, this ment [sic] so much to us, the whole place blew the fuk up and it was a night we will never forget,” they wrote.

“Thankyou for the continued luv and support, we luv all muthafukkas, Now let’s Fukin do it again!”

Announcing their live comeback in March, The Prodigy said in a statement: “We can’t wait to get back onstage to play our tunes for the people again. The 25th anniversary of [third album] ‘Fat Of The Land’ felt like the right time for us to step up.

“We’ll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before. This one’s for Flinty…Now let’s fuckin go!”

In a five-star review of their recent gig in Liverpool, NME wrote: “Uniting a misfit crowd of ravers and metalheads alike to celebrate life and legacy, their flame is burning brighter than ever. Not only are The Prodigy back, they’re here to reclaim their throne.”