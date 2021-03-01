Watch The Psychedelic Furs’ artistic new video for ‘Wrong Train’

The Psychedelic Furs have shared the music video for ‘Wrong Train’ – see it first on NME.com below.

‘Wrong Train’ is the fifth song lifted from the band’s 2020 album ‘Made Of Rain’ (their first album in nearly 30 years) following ‘Come All Ye Faithful’, ‘No-One’, ‘Don’t Believe’ and ‘You’ll Be Mine’.

The music video is directed by award winning artist, photographer and filmmaker Hans Neleman, who took inspiration from the Furs’ frontman Richard Butler’s paintings.

Neleman said: “’Wrong Train’ explores the theme of a disintegrating relationship and the idea was to deliver something rooted in a more abstract realm rather than illustrating the lyrics literally. I photographed and filmed Richard while painting his face as if he were delivering an art performance.”

Meanwhile, The Psychedelic Furs play seven rescheduled UK shows this September and October as part of the European leg of the ‘Made Of Rain’ tour. Tickets are available to buy here.

The Psychedelic Furs ‘Made Of Rain’ UK tour 2021:

SEPTEMBER

Monday 27 – Bristol O2 Academy

Tuesday 28 – Nottingham Rock City

Wednesday 29 – Glasgow SWG3

OCTOBER

Friday 1 – Manchester Academy 2

Saturday 2 – Liverpool Academy

Sunday 3 – London Royal Albert Hall

Tuesday 5 – Cambridge Junction

In other news, Butler revealed last year that John Hughes “got the wrong end of the stick” about his band’s 1981 single, which inspired a 1986 rom-com of the same name.

The frontman said that the US filmmaker took the meaning literally, and centred his Molly Ringwald-starring “brat pack” film Pretty In Pink on a beautiful girl in a pink dress. But Butler was using a metaphor for describing a naked, wayward girl.

“God rest his soul,” Butler told Sky News, ‘[Hughes] kind of got the wrong end of the stick with that song.

“He made it to be literally about a girl that was wearing a pink dress and it wasn’t about that at all. It was about a rather unfortunate girl. Me saying ‘pretty in pink’ meant somebody who is naked. It was a metaphor…given that, the movie did us a lot of good.”