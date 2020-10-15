Watch the raunchy new video for Yungblud’s single ‘Cotton Candy’

Yungblud has shared a raunchy video for his new single ‘Cotton Candy’.

The song is the fourth preview of his upcoming second album ‘Weird!’ following on from the release of the tracks ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’, ‘Weird!’ and ‘Strawberry Lipstick’.

“‘Cotton Candy’ is about sexual liberation,” Yungblud recently said about the song. “To me sex and sexuality is about freedom and the idea that you can to lose yourself in other people of all genders, of all shapes and sizes to find yourself and figure out who you truly are. Sexual interaction should not be shamed, it should be celebrated because to have safe sex is to spread love and the world needs love more than ever right now.”

The video, which was filmed in the Ukraine and directed by Tanu Muino, follows on from that theme with various couples snogging each other in the clip. You can view it below.

‘Weird!’ is set for release on November 13 via Locomotion / Polydor Records.

Next month, Yungblud will embark on a virtual ‘world tour’ that will actually take place digitally.

The ‘Weird Time of Life’ tour will offer “a unique localised experience with full-scale production” during each live-streamed show.

The Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – also recently performed a cover of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Cardigan’ mashed up with Avril Lavigne‘s ‘I’m With You’ as part of BBC Radio 1’s annual Live Lounge Month.

Swift responded after seeing the mash up, tweeting: “This took my breath away and I’m honoured to hear ‘Cardigan’ intertwined with the wonderful Avril Lavigne’s masterpiece ‘I’m With You’. Bravo and thanks Yungblud!”