The Replacements have released a new video for ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ – you can watch it below.

The video features never-before-seen footage of the group from 1987 which was originally intended to accompany a music video for the track ‘The Ledge’.

However, the footage was never used after MTV banned the song because of its content. The band instead recycled the footage for ‘Alex Chilton’ but much of the original footage was left unused.

Now, the black and white imagery can be seen in the visuals for ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’. Watch the video below.

In October, the group will release a deluxe box set of their groundbreaking album ‘Pleased To Meet Me’.

The album, which is set for release on October 9 via Rhino Entertainment, will feature 55 tracks, 29 of which are previously unreleased demos, rarities and outtakes. The group shared two demoes last month, ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I.O.U.’

A statement from the group about the upcoming release said: “The music is presented in a 12 x 12 hardcover book loaded with dozens of rarely seen photos along with a detailed history of the Pleased To Meet Me era written by Bob Mehr, who authored The New York Times bestseller, Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements.”

Last year, The Replacements released the box set ‘Dead Man’s Pop’ and are said to be currently developing a biopic based of Mehr’s best-selling book about the group.

The Replacements formed in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1979. They have since been hailed as an influence by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, who said attending a Replacements gig “changed my whole life”, as well as by The Cribs, The Goo Goo Dolls and They Might Be Giants.