Watch The Rubens perform their single ‘Muddy Evil Pain’ live from The Bunker

The Rubens have released a live performance of their latest single, ‘Muddy Evil Pain’, recorded at their Camden studio The Bunker.
It’s the fourth such video in an ongoing series by the south-west Sydney rockers, which began last November with a stripped-back rendition of the track ‘Time Of My Life’, and was followed by a playthrough of ‘0202’ album opener ‘Masterpiece’.
As with all instalments of their series thus far, the new ‘Muddy Evil Pain’ video features live audio recorded and mixed by Abracadabra, with video production by Screenpop.
Watch the performance below.
‘Muddy Evil Pain’ was released as the last of five singles from The Rubens’ fourth studio album, ‘0202’, following ‘Heavy Weather’ (which also made waves for its fan-sourced music video), ‘Live In Life’ (which was followed with a four-track remix EP), ‘Time Of My Life’ and ‘Masterpiece’.
‘0202’ was released in February, and debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The Rubens are currently on tour in support of the album, with ten dates left on the itinerary before they wrap up in Sydney on July 24.
The Rubens’ Australian tour dates are:
JUNE
Wednesday 9 – Albury, Beer Deluxe / SOLD OUT
Thursday 10 – Warrnambool, Whalers Hotel / SOLD OUT
Friday 11 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel / SOLD OUT
Saturday 12 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel
Thursday 24 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre
JULY
Friday 2 – Adelaide, The Gov
Saturday 3 – Mt. Gambier, Shadows Entertainment Complex
Sunday 4 – Adelaide, The Gov / SOLD OUT
Friday 23 – Melbourne, The Forum
Saturday 24 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre