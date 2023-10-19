Watch The Simpsons’ viral covers of Muse and Limp Bizkit, thanks to AI

AI-generated clips of The Simpsons characters covering Muse and Limp Bizkit have gone viral online. Check them out below.

Over the past few months, the debate about the use of AI in music has proved to be a divisive one, with some artists openly rejecting the concept of using platforms like ChatGPT to write songs, while others – including Paul McCartney – have embraced the technology with open arms.

Now, thanks to TikTok user @mememusic117, AI has been used for a more unorthodox purpose – delivering some essential rock tracks in the style of characters from The Simpsons.

The clips show the characters coming together to perform songs such as Muse’s ‘Starlight’ and Limp Bizkit’s ‘Break Stuff’ for some Springfield locals, as accompanied by two Transformer backing dancers.

For both clips, Homer takes on the role of vocalist, while Marge plays the electric guitar and Bart sits behind the drum kit.

Strangely enough, Lisa – the only family member recognised for her musical abilities in the show – isn’t featured in the Muse clip, nor is Maggie. The former is seen swapping her traditional saxophone for a bass in the ‘Break Stuff’ clip though.

Even more odd, characters from outside of The Simpsons world are also seen in the audience dancing along to the rock set, including Shrek, Spider-Man and a Stormtrooper. Check out the covers Below.

This is more entertaining and elicits the same emotional response that Ready Player One was aiming for pic.twitter.com/EOgfvIVBPh — åπd®ew 🐢🐢 (@Andrew__Boley) October 18, 2023

Haha they have her on bass for some songs pic.twitter.com/K13nme3euJ — åπd®ew 🐢🐢 (@Andrew__Boley) October 19, 2023

This is far from the first time The Simpsons family have been made to cover rock tracks with the help of AI.

Back in July, another clip went viral, which showed Homer performing a grunge-inspired rendition of Arctic Monkeys’ 2013 hit track ‘R U Mine?’.

The clip came alongside an accompanying Simpsons-style music video, pieced together from various episodes of the show, with Homer performing the ‘AM’ hit to a crowd in a small music venue.

While the use of AI in creating music continues to split artists and fans, both Grimes and Liam Gallagher seem to be in favour of the prospect. This comes as the former gave permission for fans to use her voice in their own music with the help of AI, provided they share the royalties with her, and the latter praised an AI version of a ‘lost’ Oasis album as “mega”.

One of the most prolific artists to speak out against the method is Nick Cave, who previously described it as a “grotesque mockery of what it is to be human” and told platforms such as ChatGPT to “fuck off and leave songwriting alone”.

Others who have criticised it include Sting, who said AI “doesn’t impress” him and that songwriters will have to defend “our human capital against AI”, as well as Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, Ed Sheeran and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

In other artificial intelligence news, last month the Council of Music Makers (CMM) published five fundamental rules that they want companies to embrace when it comes to developing music AI technologies.

These included respecting the personal data rights of music-makers, sharing the financial rewards of AI music fairly, and clearly labelling AI-generated works.