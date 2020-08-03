The Streets have shared a new video for ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ featuring IDLES. You can watch the new video below.

The video accompanies the title track of The Streets’ recent mixtape release, which was Mike Skinner’s first full-length project in over a decade.

Directed by Rollo Jackson, the video features both Skinner and IDLES frontman Joe Talbot.

You can watch the video here:

Reviewing ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, which also features a collaboration with Tame Impala, NME said: “‘None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ isn’t just a testament to Mike Skinner’s intriguing evolution but also proof of his keen eye for curation.

“It’s good to have him back – and all of his mates, too.”

Meanwhile, The Streets are set to launch their new mixtape with a one-off intimate live-streamed London gig this week.

Skinner is set to play a ticketed livestream show at London’s EartH venue in Hackney on August 6.

Tickets for the show are available here and fans are being encouraged to add an optional donation to Skinner’s chosen charity, Show Racism The Red Card.

In a recent interview, Mike Skinner questioned the quality of livestreamed gigs in the era of coronavirus, saying he “[doesn’t think the technology’s there”.

“I’m not massively into live-streamed gigs,” Skinner told Sky News. “I think loud music is loud music, and loud music with people is loud music with people. I don’t think that’s changing anytime soon. I’m sure it will one day.”