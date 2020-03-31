Watch the surreal trailer for Mac DeMarco’s new web series ‘Eternal Family’

Mac DeMarco has launched a new web series with a surreal, animated trailer – you can watch it below.

Dubbed Eternal Family, the upcoming project will serve as an “artist-run membership experience and a place to try out new ideas”. Fans will be able to gain unlimited, ad-free access to the platform for $5 (£4) a month.

In a trailer shared on Sunday (March 29), we see a close-up of DeMarco in front of a tape reel as he offers up studio tips in a segment entitled ‘Advanced Studio Recording Techniques’. Various CGI and live-action scenes also preview tutorials such as ‘Behind The Mask’, ‘Jerry Paper Teaches’ and ‘Royalty Free HD Stock Videos’.

Further information on the content to be made available can be found here.

Posting on Instagram, director and DeMarco’s previous collaborator Cole Kush wrote that “60% of the monthly revenue goes to our creators and the rest to operations & funds to create and license more interesting things.”

He added: “The goal is to create stable income and a place to try out ideas that can be self-produced and perhaps hard to pitch. More monthly users = more funds to create more shows and add apps for mobile & TV.”

This comes as many other artists continue to share new content with fans online in a bid to entertain those facing self-isolation. Most recently, Charli XCX returned for a second week of live-streamed events, while Queen’s Brian May has given guitar lessons via Instagram.