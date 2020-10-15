Watch the trailer for Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Letter To You’ documentary

The first full trailer for Bruce Springsteen‘s new documentary, Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You, has been shared.

The Apple Original Films documentary is set to arrive on Apple TV+ on October 23 and will coincide with the release of Springsteen’s new album with The E Street Band, also called ‘Letter To You’.

The documentary captures Springsteen recording the new LP live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of 10 originals from the new album.

According to a press release for the film, “fans around the world will get a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic artist’s creative process”. You can view the trailer below.

Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny (‘Western Stars’, The Gift: The Journey Of Johnny Cash, Springsteen On Broadway), the film is described as “a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself and to the role it has played in Springsteen’s life”.

It is produced by Jon Landau and Zimny and co-produced by Barbara Carr, with Springsteen serving as executive producer.

Meanwhile, Springsteen has said he has “a lot of projects” in the works for the near future, including full-length “lost albums” to release from his archives.

He said: “There’s a lot of really good music left. You just go back there. It’s not that hard. If I pull out something from 1980, or 1985, or 1970, it’s amazing how you can slip into that voice. It’s just sort of a headspace. All of those voices remain available to me, if I want to go to them.”

Springsteen is also set to appear in the forthcoming Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 special, next month.